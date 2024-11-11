Shenseea Says 2025 Grammy Nomination Places Her ‘Amongst the Greats’

Shenseea is officially a Grammy-nominated artist. Her album, Never Gets Late Here, is featured in the best reggae album category, and the rising star revealed to Billboard the moment she found out.

“I was in the office getting my ID done, and I started screaming. The people in the office were like, ‘Oh my God! Who died?’” Shenseea shared. “I finally made it amongst the greats, that’s what I first thought. It’s [been] a long road to get here for my country and my culture. Momentum and hype [are] more quickly accepted than quality sometimes, especially in this new generation. For me to even make it here after all I’ve been through from stage zero, I feel like I’m at ten. It’s just the icing on the cake to win.”

Shenseea also shared a statement on Instagram:

