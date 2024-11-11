Tyler Schank/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images

The Denver Nuggets clinched their fifth consecutive win with a 122-120 victory over the Dallas Mavericks, thanks to a clutch floater by Michael Porter Jr. with 6.5 seconds remaining. In a high-stakes showdown featuring 22 lead changes and 15 ties, the Nuggets’ persistence paid off as they edged past the Mavs.

Nikola Jokić led Denver with a historic triple-double, amassing 37 points, 18 rebounds, and 15 assists. This performance made Jokić the first player in NBA history to achieve such a stat line, underscoring his dominance. It also marked his 10th career game with at least 15 points, rebounds, and assists—tying him with teammate Russell Westbrook for second-most all-time behind Oscar Robertson (15).

The first player to EVER record this stat line 😧 pic.twitter.com/t2rnPJpbk0 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) November 11, 2024

Kyrie Irving delivered an impressive 43-point performance for Dallas, becoming only the second player in Mavericks history, alongside Luka Dončić, to post at least 40 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 5 three-pointers in a game. However, Irving’s efforts were not enough to halt Denver’s momentum.

Jokić’s four-game triple-double streak has set new milestones, with an unprecedented 118 points, 63 rebounds, and 58 assists over this span, a feat unmatched in NBA history. As Denver continues to rely on Jokić’s versatility and Porter Jr.’s clutch shooting, they remain a force to be reckoned with in the league.

You can watch the final 4:44 below.