Police in the Dominican Republic have arrested disgraced Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco today (November 11) after an altercation that involved firearms being drawn.

A report from ESPN confirmed that authorities in the DR were questioning the 23-year-old baseball player and an unnamed woman in the parking lot of an apartment complex about a altercation the day prior “in which guns were drawn”. Meregirdo Espinosa, A DR police spokesperson, said one of the guns presumably belonged to Franco, who was allegedly fighting with another man over the woman’s attention.

MLB placed Franco on indefinite administrative leave in August 2023 following an arrest connected to the sexual abuse of a 14-year-old girl. According to his bail agreement, Franco is not allowed to leave the Dominican Republic but is free to travel within the country as he awaits trial in December. Franco faces up to 20 years in prison for charges of sexual abuse, sexual exploitation against a minor and human trafficking.

Advertisement

Franco, who signed an 11-year, $182m contract extension with the Rays in November 2021, was just 70 games into his major league career and selected for the All-Star Game when he was arrested for the sexual abuse allegations. He boasted a .282 BA with 30 HRs, 130 RBIs and 40 swiped bags in 265 games in just two seasons. He was placed on Major League baseball’s restricted list back in July. He is also under an MLB investigation under its domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy until the case is resolved.