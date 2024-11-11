Tommy Richman has officially announced a 27-stop tour across North America and Europe in support of his debut album, COYOTE, released on September 27th via ISO Supremacy / PULSE Records. The 2025 COYOTE Tour will kick off early next year on February 19th in Seattle with stops in Los Angeles, Washington D.C., New York, and Paris, before coming to an end on May 5th in London.

This announcement follows news of Tommy’s upcoming performance at this year’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival and his recent stunning live performance of “TEMPTATIONS” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Local pre-sale will start Wednesday, November 14th at 10am local with general on-sale starting on Friday, November 15th at 10am local.

COYOTE comes as Tommy Richman’s debut album following the record-breaking star being signed to fellow DMV-native Brent Faiyaz’s label, ISO Supremacy/PULSE Records. The LP contains songs that began years ago when Tommy was broke and lonely but confident in his art. In early 2024, he finalized these sketches and ideas in the desert. The rugged terrain and big skies inspired Tommy, who sees COYOTE as a thematic follow-up to his 2022 E.P., ALLIGATOR, and the second installment of his ANIMAL Trilogy. COYOTE is about artistry and range.