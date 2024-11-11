Travis Kelce Surpasses Jimmy Graham for 4th Most Career Touchdowns by a Tight End

Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce had a standout performance in the Chiefs’ Week 10 win over Denver, recording eight receptions for 64 yards and one touchdown. With this touchdown, Kelce now has 95 career touchdown receptions, including the postseason, surpassing Jimmy Graham (94) for the fourth-most touchdown receptions by a tight end in NFL history. Only Antonio Gates (118), Tony Gonzalez (115), and Rob Gronkowski (107) have more.

Kelce’s impressive season continues as he also reached 60 receptions, marking his 11th consecutive season with at least 60 catches. He joins an elite group of players—including Larry Fitzgerald, Jason Witten, Tony Gonzalez, Jerry Rice, and Derrick Mason—who have accomplished this feat. Kelce’s consistency and dominance continue to solidify his legacy as one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history.