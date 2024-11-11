Tyler, The Creator Claims No. 1 Spot Again with ‘CHROMAKOPIA’

Tyler, The Creator’s eighth studio album, CHROMAKOPIA, has secured the No. 1 spot on the charts for the second consecutive week, moving 160,000 equivalent album units in the U.S.

Tyler’s chart-topping streak began with his critically acclaimed 2019 album IGOR, which marked his first No. 1 debut. He notched a back-to-back No. 1 week with Call Me If You Get Lost.

Billboard 200: #1(=) @tylerthecreator, CHROMAKOPIA 160,000 (460,000 units since release). *second week at #1* — chart data (@chartdata) November 10, 2024

Additionally, CHROMAKOPIA landed six tracks on the US Top Songs chart. Standouts include “ST. CHROMA” (#10), “THOUGHT I WAS DEAD” (#12), and the fan-favorite “Noid” (#17), accompanied by a popular music video. Tyler now ranks #3 on the US Top Artists chart, fueled by his fresh release and the viral resurgence of his 2017 hit “See You Again” featuring Kali Uchis, which has climbed to #5 on US Top Songs on Shorts thanks to a revived dance trend.

Advertisement

Tyler, the Creator, is taking a victory lap as his latest album, CHROMAKOPIA, tops the Billboard 200 charts. Highlighting the achievement on Instagram, Tyler wrote: “300k. on a Monday morning. Thank you to every listener.”

Tyler, the Creator has scored his third No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 as his latest release, CHROMAKOPIA, lands at the top of the chart dated Nov. 9. The album launched with 299,500 equivalent album units in the U.S. during its first four days, marking the artist’s biggest debut week yet and the sixth-largest debut of 2024.

Released on an unusual Monday (Oct. 28) following its Oct. 17 announcement, CHROMAKOPIA achieved Tyler’s strongest streaming and sales weeks to date. Its success would have made it No. 1 based solely on streaming or sales alone. With 157,000 SEA units and 212.55 million on-demand streams, it tops the Top Streaming Albums chart, while 142,000 album sales earned it the No. 1 spot on the Top Album Sales chart.

CHROMAKOPIA includes an 11-song standard edition and two expanded 14-song versions with features from artists like Sexyy Red, Lil Wayne, Doechii, and Santigold. Vinyl sales also reached 66,000, marking Tyler’s best vinyl week and the third-largest vinyl debut for a rap album since tracking began in 1991.

Tyler’s latest release cements his influence in music. It follows his previous No. 1 albums, Call Me If You Get Lost (2021) and Igor (2019), bringing his total to seven top-ten-charting albums.