Tyrese Blames Trump Supporters for Rumors of Him on Diddy Freakoff Tapes

Tyrese is clearing his name out of Diddy tape rumors but revealed they came because he supported Vice President Kamala Harris in the past election.

Hitting Instagram, Tyrese spoke against the tapes but stated the parties were legendary.

“There is no such thing as a Diddy tape, literally,” Tyrese said. “I wanna tell y’all that I’ve been to some of the most legendary parties, I got no regrets.

“If you’re from L.A. and you’ve been to these parties, you would know that Diddy always had the most legendary parties that were always star-studded.”

He added, “There is no such thing allegedly as a Tyrese-Diddy tape. That is a bunch of Donald Trump n—-s in my comments, trying to discourage me from speaking up and speaking out.”