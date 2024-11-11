Wale Announces Gifted Week, Celebrating DMV Culture with Free Community Events

DMV native and hip-hop artist Wale, alongside his management company EQT, has announced Gifted Week, a series of free community events running from November 10-17, 2024, celebrating DMV culture. The week-long initiative wraps up Wale’s 32-city Every Blue Moon Tour and leads into his sold-out show at MGM in Maryland on November 15. Gifted Week aligns with “Wale Day” in D.C., a proclamation by Mayor Muriel Bowser during the 10th anniversary of his album The Gifted last year.

Gifted Week highlights include a Sneaker Design Workshop with Nike, a Youth Football Clinic with the Washington Commanders, an open mic poetry night, and a music and sports panel. Coinciding with D.C.’s GoGo Appreciation Week, the event honors the region’s signature music genre and is sponsored by major brands like Nike, Monumental Sports, and more.

All events are free; RSVP tickets are available at gifted-dmv.com starting November 1, 2024, at 10 a.m. PST.

Advertisement

SCHEDULE

Nov 10 – Wale Day / Commanders Game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, @ Northwest Stadium

Nov 11 – Sneaker Design Workshop with Nike

Nov 12 – Youth Football Clinic with Washington Commanders

Nov 13 – DC Poetry Jam + Open Mic @ Culture DC

Nov 14 – Intersection of Music and Sports Panel @ The Gathering Spot DC

Nov 15 – Wale Live @ The Theater at MGM, Fort Washington, MD

Nov 16 – MGM Afterparty @ Felt Lounge, Fort Washington, MD

Nov 17 – Washington Wizards vs. Detroit Pistons @ Capital One Arena