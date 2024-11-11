In an exclusive interview with Joe Rogan on The Joe Rogan Experience, tycoon and lifestyle figure Elon Musk slammed singer/actress Jennifer Lopez for not “warning” people in the industry about her former beau, Diddy.

Musk started with Lopez’s comments about President-elect Donald Trump and his statements about the island of Puerto Rico to which the Tesla founder responded with her personal relationship with the troubled music mogul from 1998 to 2001.

Musk said, “J.Lo was like his ex-girlfriend, and now all of a sudden, she’s warning people about Trump. How many people did she warn about Diddy? Oh, zero. Maybe we shouldn’t trust her opinion.” He went on to say, “People in the music entertainment industry had to know that Diddy was, like, abusing, you know, kids basically, and yet they still fed him kids. Where’s the accountability?”

Lopez has yet to comment on the federal sex trafficking case that Diddy currently faces nor has she made an public statements about the Cassie assault video, which led to the impending chargers.

Mush also referenced Diddy after Eminem’s support of Kamala Harris at a rally in Detroit, saying on X, “Yet another Diddy party participant.”