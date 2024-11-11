Kodak Black was in the news recently about his behavior on Kai Cenat’s “Marathon” livestream last week, but now, allegations are coming from a lot closer to home for Yak. Following the pill-popping debacle on Cenat’s show, the child of Black’s two-year-old daughter took to social media to speak about Yak’s family life, including the troubled relationship with his infant daughter.

Daijanae Ward, the mother of Black’s 2-year-old daughter Isabella, who they call “Izzy”, took to social media to speak about the family dynamics between herself, Kodak, and the daughter they share. After joking about her behavior and asking “where [she came] from,” Ward answered a question in her IG Live about whether Yak feels the same about their daughter.

“He wouldn’t know ‘cause he don’t be around her,” Daijanae Ward said about Kodak’s relationship with Izzy. “He don’t know how the f**k my baby act, he don’t even know her.” Also, she insinuated that Isabella Kapri is afraid of the “Versatile” MC due to her actually seeing him being allegedly physically violent. “If he kept his hands to himself, she wouldn’t be so scared of him,” Ward added.

Ward claimed they started dating in 2017, whereas their daughter was born in 2022. In the Live, Ward also suggested that a paternity dispute had arisen, but insisted that the courts were arranging a DNA test.