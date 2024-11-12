Chris Brown is a hitmaker. Period. The R&B superstar has reached a major milestone in his career with his first-ever Diamond certification for his hit song “No Guidance” featuring Drake. When you think about it the fact that’s his first diamond plaque is interesting. Shout out to the 6 God for contributing to the collab.

Get this, the track has now achieved 11-times Platinum status, officially earning it the prestigious Diamond plaque from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Alongside this achievement, Brown has also earned multiple new certifications for other iconic tracks, further solidifying his status as one of the most successful and enduring artists of his generation.

Now in addition to the remarkable Diamond status for “No Guidance,” it gets better for Chris. His 2007 classic “With You” has now been certified six-times Platinum. His 2019 single “Under The Influence,” originally from his Indigo album, has reached Platinum status five times, marking its ongoing popularity. Other notable certifications include Platinum plaques for new hits like “Call Me Everyday” featuring Wizkid, “Heat,” and the tracks “Indigo” and “To My Bed” from his Heartbreak On A Full Moon album.

Advertisement

What’s more, Brown’s recent Gold certifications also reflect his continued impact on the music industry. His Breezy album has officially reached Gold status, alongside several singles, including “Juicy Booty” featuring Jhené Aiko and R. Kelly, “WE (Warm Embrace),” “Angel Numbers/Ten Toes,” and “How We Roll” featuring Ciara.

When it comes to touring, Brown announced exciting plans to perform in South Africa, which quickly garnered attention. While many fans celebrated the news, the announcement was met with backlash from local women’s rights activists due to his past legal troubles. Sabina Walter, executive director of Women for Change, expressed her disappointment, stating, “When I saw the news that Chris Brown was coming to South Africa, I was shocked and deeply disappointed.”

Either way, Chris Brown is killing it on wax and his barrage of hits never seem to slow down.