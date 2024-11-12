Dream Hospitality Group Acquires Majority Stake in NYC’s Nebula Nightclub

Dream Hospitality Group founder and CEO George Karavias, alongside entrepreneur Michael Vaknin, has acquired a majority ownership in New York City’s famed Nebula Nightclub. The acquisition, from Mixx Lifestyle, is effective immediately and expands Dream Hospitality Group’s footprint in the city’s nightlife scene.

Karavias, known for owning prominent venues like Harbor Nightclub, The Stafford Room, and Musica NYC, has brought in major A-list celebrities, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Drake, Cardi B, and Shakira. Now, he and Vaknin will take the reins at Nebula, continuing its legacy of attracting top talent and a lively clientele. Nebula has been a powerhouse in the industry, hosting popular performers such as Steve Aoki, NE-YO, and Diplo.

Vaknin’s entry into New York City nightlife marks an exciting new chapter for him, leveraging his extensive background in real estate and property management. He plans to honor his late sister, Shirael Vaknin, by installing a mural at Nebula’s entrance, reflecting her love for music and nightlife.

This acquisition strengthens Dream Hospitality’s lineup of venues, which spans a variety of music genres, from house and hip-hop to Afrobeats and Latin, setting the stage for Nebula to reach new heights.