Here we go with the controversy or maybe not … Okay, Drake has just been ranked as the No. 4 Greatest Pop Star of the 21st Century in Billboard’s ongoing countdown. Hell of a ranking but let’s be real, is this a stretch. Probably not. As you can imagine, the placement that has sparked both praise and controversy among fans and critics. The Hotline Bling artist now occupying a spot above other global icons such as JAY-Z, Kanye West, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, and Britney Spears. This is pop we’re talking about so the Bieber argument, we can understand the argument, maybe but he’s been a bit MIA the last several years. Gaga, that’s a discussion. But Drake is well, Drake. And his accolades and impact is really indisputable.

Get this, as with any ranking, reactions to the list have been really divided. What else is new. In pop culture, politics or otherwise, people don’t agree on much.

Many of Drake’s supporters, particularly members of his OVO fanbase, were quick to defend his position. “Numbers-wise he’s outta here,” one user wrote, while another fan pointed out, “Well deserved [goat emoji]. Bro has almost 80 top 10 singles lmao. He’s like the LeBron of Billboard hits.” Others highlighted his chart dominance, with one person commenting, “The bias is insane smh. Drake deserves to be top 2. The hate against him is unreal after everything he has achieved on Billboard plus his longevity.”

We concur.

However, not everyone agreed with Drake’s high ranking. Some fans felt it was unjust for him to be placed above pop legends like Britney Spears and Lady Gaga. “Drake being above Britney and Gaga on the list for the greatest 21st century POP stars is nasty fkin work… everything is a fkin joke!” one user wrote. A common critique centered on the idea that Drake, being primarily a rapper, doesn’t fit the mold of a “pop star.” Many echoed this sentiment, arguing that his dominance in rap shouldn’t equate to top-tier pop status.

Not a pop star? Have they heard Drake on the melodies? Ha.

Billboard, however, emphasized the historic nature of Drake’s chart success to justify his position. The outlet highlighted his unprecedented achievements, including 13 No. 1 singles on the Hot 100 and 13 No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200, an accomplishment shared only with The Beatles — a group Drake famously honored with a tattoo after surpassing one of their Billboard benchmarks in 2019. The article also noted Drake’s unparalleled career total of 338 Hot 100 entries, a record he first broke in 2020 and has since expanded year after year.

Um, we concur – again.

As the rankings continue, many music fans on X (formerly Twitter) are speculating about who might take the top spots, with Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and Rihanna emerging as the most likely contenders.

Likely, yes. So let’s see.