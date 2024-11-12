YSL frontrunner Gunna drops his first video after the plea deal release of Young Thug, which is aptly titled “Him All Along” on the Young Stoner Life / 300 Entertainment imprint. With the track produced by Turbo and Yung Bleu, the visual takes the viewer on a day in the life of one of the most controversial figures in Hip Hop’s current landscape.

Filmed in Sanlúcar de Berrameda, the Marbella Country Club in Malaga, Spain, Van Nuys, California and all the way back to his hometown of ATL, Gunna shows his international connects that collectively all lead back to his ATLien roots.

Meanwhile, 2024 saw Gunna topple the charts with One of Wun—which crashed the Billboard 200 at #2 and emerged as his fifth Top 5 debut and set the stage for his massive THE BITTERSWEET TOUR. With more music and major moves on the horizon, Gunna will continue to change the culture forever.

