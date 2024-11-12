Ice Cube is gearing up to drop his highly anticipated eleventh studio album, Man Down, and the legendary rapper has just shared the official release date and cover art. Taking to Instagram, Cube excitedly announced, “The album my fans have been waiting on. MAN DOWN drops on 11/22. Pre-save the album now!”

The album’s striking cover art features a powerful image of a Black teenager strolling through the streets of Los Angeles. As they walk, the scene is marked by several individuals lying face down on the ground, visually reflecting themes of societal unrest and struggle.

Set to feature 19 tracks, Man Down promises to showcase Ice Cube’s signature style, with a mix of hard-hitting bars and thought-provoking commentary. The tracklist, available on Apple Music, also teases some major collaborations, though details on the featured artists have yet to be fully revealed.

Fans are clearly excited as Cube prepares to make his return to the rap game with this fresh body of work, arriving just in time for the holidays on November 22. Stay tuned for more updates as the release date approaches!

In addition to Killer Mike and Busta Rhymes, who appear on Cube’s new single “Ego Maniacs,” Man Down is set to feature a stellar lineup of West Coast legends. Ice Cube has enlisted some of the region’s most iconic figures, ensuring that the album carries a strong, authentic West Coast vibe. With these powerhouse collaborations, Man Down promises to be a major release, blending old-school influence with Cube’s fresh perspective.

The star-studded guest list for Man Down includes Snoop Dogg, Xzibit, Kurupt, B-Real, E-40, and Too $hort, alongside soulful contributions from October London. Ice Cube’s first album in six years, Man Down promises to deliver a classic, vintage West Coast feel, with the rapper emphasizing authenticity. Speaking on Bootleg Kev’s podcast, Cube explained his approach, recalling a moment before Laugh Now, Cry Later when he realized he wanted to stay true to his essence. “When fans pick up an Ice Cube album, they want it to be quintessential Cube,” he said. “That’s what I’ve been focused on—doing records that are totally me.”