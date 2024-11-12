Ya’ll remember back in 2019 when Young Thug dropped The London feat. J. Cole and Travis Scott? It pretty much slapped. It was one of those ones where everything from the beat, Travis’ catchy hook and both Cole and Thug’s verses just worked. From radio to the club it was a banger. Not for nothing, The London was a rare super commercial record that even J. Cole had to hop on. What else can we say? It just kept your head on a swivel. Oh and in case you didn’t know, The London is actually a popular hotel within Los Angeles … IYKYK.

When it came to the charts, they kept it honest. Here’s how the record faired on Billboard:

US Billboard Hot 100: Peak position of 12

US Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs: Peak position of 6

US Rhythmic: Peak position of 5

Outside of the commercial success, The London was vintage Thugger and his flow was nothing short of iconic.

That’s what this feature is about, Iconic Flows. All subjective and ya’ll will have your own opinions but we’re kicking this off by taking it back to the the end of the 2010’s with The London and Young Thug’s verse is definitely an Iconic Flow.

So check out Thug’s lyrics below and as far as we see it, we’re sure to see more of this now that the Atlanta legend is finally home.

Iconic Flows: Young Thug’s verse from The London

Pimp talk, church talk, I can make a brick walk (Woo)

Up north, down south, Bankhead to Rachel Walk (Ayy)

Hit it with a little water, stretch it like a vocal cord

STD, I run my ward, f*ck a fed and his daughter (Let’s go)

I’ma run the compound (Yeah)

I supply the cigarettes and bread (Woo)

I got a main and she gon’ ride (Uh)

She took a quarter and she fled (Uh)

I’m in the Lamb, so she gon’ ride (Yeah)

I see the pain in shawty’s light brown eyes (Ooh)

I’m at The London with some big thighs

No fries, she eat steaks with the fish sides

Did your mama tell you when something on fire

Stop, drop and roll? (Aw yeah)

I’ve been on the road like a pair of spinners at Stop-N-Go’s (Yeah)

I could charge ’em like a Dodge Hemi Demon

Got your broad in the garage eatin’ s*men

Every time a ni**a go back to the ward

Niggas act like they want start

And we leave them on the cement (Grra, grra!)