Lil Wayne Joins NFL Network’s “NFL GameDay Morning” as Weekly Guest

Photo by Brandon Nagy/Shutterstock

Grammy Award-winning artist Lil Wayne is joining NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning as a weekly guest, starting Sunday, November 17. The rap icon will appear every Sunday throughout the rest of the NFL season alongside host Rich Eisen and analysts Kurt Warner, Steve Mariucci, and Gerald McCoy.

The announcement, made during halftime of the New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers game in Munich, adds yet another high-profile presence to the show. NFL GameDay Morning airs Sundays at 9 a.m. ET, featuring an array of NFL experts, including Ian Rapoport, Cynthia Frelund, Colleen Wolfe, and more, with field reports from notable correspondents like Judy Battista and Sara Walsh.

Lil Wayne, a lifelong Green Bay Packers fan, brings his passion for football and unique perspective to NFL GameDay Morning, adding excitement to the network’s flagship pregame show. Fans can tune in each Sunday to catch his takes on the latest NFL action.

