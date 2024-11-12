Lil Wayne to Be Inducted as First Member of LIV ON SUNDAY Hall of Fame

Lil Wayne will be honored as the inaugural inductee of the LIV ON SUNDAY Hall of Fame, recognizing his profound influence on both the Miami nightlife institution and hip-hop culture at large. For over a decade, Lil Wayne’s presence has defined LIV ON SUNDAY, helping to elevate the weekly event into a legendary destination for hip-hop fans and nightlife enthusiasts alike.

The induction ceremony, set for Sunday, December 8, promises an unforgettable evening crafted to honor Wayne’s contributions. Every detail, from the music to the crowd energy, will celebrate his legacy, marking him as one of the greatest and cementing his role in shaping both the culture and the atmosphere of LIV ON SUNDAY.