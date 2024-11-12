Premiere freestyle competition Red Bull Dance Your Style will make its way stateside as the 2025 World Final lands in the global epicenter of street dance: Los Angeles. Elite international dancers will converge in the heart of the entertainment industry for a show stopping display of energy and talent, setting the stage for one of the largest and most spectacular world final events in competition history. The competition commemorates the debut of the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final in the USA, celebrating the country’s history in seminal street dances that elevate, empower, and unite dancers worldwide.

The 2025 Red Bull Dance Your Style season will see over 100 qualifier events in over 50 countries, all accumulating to the Los Angeles World Final. The grand finale will bring together sixteen of the world’s top street dancers, both national champions and invited competitors, to put it all on the dance floor and face off in a high-energy single elimination bracket. Showcasing a diverse set of dance styles, including hip-hip, popping, waacking, animation, voguing, and more, each dancer’s freestyle talents and musicality will be put to the test as they adapt their core dance styles to unpredictable music. Via crowd vote, the audience will decide who rules the dance floor and crown their next Red Bull Dance Your Style world champion.

The fifth edition of the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final will mark a new milestone for the global competition series, featuring some of the biggest names in dance and entertainment, while continuing to uplift the global dance community. Not only is Los Angeles and the West Coast home to some of the world’s best dancers, but the region has birthed some of the most recognized street dance styles, influencing cultures around the globe.

“Dance on the West Coast is about more than entertainment—it’s a hub for the most passionate, hardworking, and innovative communities you’ll find, which has done so much to shape the global dance scene,” says 2022 Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final USA Champion, David Stalter Jr., aka The Crown. “I’m thrilled for the world final to be held in Los Angeles. I can’t wait to see talent from all over the world come to the West Coast, the epicenter of street dance and entertainment! Whoever represents the US I’m sure will bring joy, passion, and creativity to the world final stage.”

In the weekend leading up to the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final, dancers of all backgrounds, levels, and disciplines can register for camp programming, which will include various workshops and exhibition battles led by some of the most notable names in the dance industry.

The 2025 Red Bull Dance Your Style Los Angeles World Final will take place on Saturday, October 11.