Marvel Studios Unveils New Trailer and Poster for ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ at Brazil D23 Fan Event

Marvel Studios brought excitement to the first-ever Brazil D23 fan event with the debut of a new trailer and poster for Captain America: Brave New World, which will be released in theaters on February 14, 2025. Anthony Mackie, reprising his role as Sam Wilson/Captain America, joined Danny Ramirez (Joaquin Torres/Falcon) to greet enthusiastic fans before unveiling the much-anticipated trailer.

The film follows Sam Wilson, facing an international crisis after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross. Tasked with uncovering the truth behind a dark global plot, Wilson must stop a hidden mastermind from pushing the world into chaos.

Directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, Captain America: Brave New World features a star-studded cast that includes Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. Executive producers Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth lend their expertise to bring this next chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to life.

Fans across the globe are already gearing up to see Mackie wield the shield in this thrilling new journey.