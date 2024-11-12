The New York Knicks made a stylish entrance at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 8, 2024, sporting the latest Kith Winter 2024 collection for the team’s Kith Night against the Milwaukee Bucks. This annual event, held in partnership with Kith, saw Knicks players like Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Deuce McBride, and Jericho Sims showcase the high-fashion winter wear as they arrived at the game.

The Kith Winter 2024 lineup, known for its modern, sleek designs, brought a fresh look to the court. Other notable players, such as Mikal Bridges, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, and Jacob Toppin, were also in attendance, creating an impressive display of both basketball talent and high-end street style.

As part of Kith Night’s festivities, the Knicks’ fashion-forward collaboration with Kith highlighted the ongoing connection between sports and lifestyle fashion, bringing energy and a unique atmosphere to Madison Square Garden. Fans and fashion enthusiasts alike celebrated the blend of New York’s basketball heritage and urban fashion culture.

Advertisement