Nike Celebrates Indigenous Culture and Centers Native Youth in New N7 Collection

Nike has unveiled its latest N7 Collection, honoring Indigenous culture, nature, and Native traditions. This new line, released in time for Native American Heritage Month, includes apparel and footwear that blend heritage with modern style. Now available globally, the collection also marks the opening of grant applications for Nike’s N7 Fund.

This season’s N7 collection features exclusive colorways of the Nike Dunk and KD17 basketball shoes and men’s and women’s apparel designed in collaboration with Indigenous artist Chelysa “Chief” Owens-Cyr. A member of the Fort Peck tribes and Pasqua First Nations, Owens-Cyr drew inspiration from traditional Native art forms like beadwork and ledger art to create designs that connect culture with contemporary style.

Signature pieces, such as the Men’s Club Fleece and women’s Essential Mock top, feature mirrored, geometric designs inspired by Lakota teachings about balance, representing the four seasons, cardinal directions, and the significance of the eagle in Native culture.

“I want Native youth to feel represented, strengthened and empowered by this collection, which takes inspirations from what you’d historically see in beadwork or other traditional wear and applies it to modern, contemporary clothing,” Chief says. “It’s a good representation of my people to be able to share my culture and voice with not only Indigenous communities, but the whole world. The Lakota term I’d connect with it is ‘Mitakuye Oyasin,’ which means all my relations, we are all connected, we are one.”

NBA player Kevin Durant’s KD17, explicitly designed for the N7 line, and the classic Dunk Low sneaker sport turquoise colorways with Native-inspired patterns and N7 branding.

With this release, Nike reaffirms its commitment to Indigenous communities by opening applications for its N7 Fund grants. Administered by CAF America, the N7 Fund has supported over 300 organizations and invested $12.1 million in Native communities since 2009. Nonprofit groups dedicated to youth sports and empowerment can apply for these grants through January 6, 2025.