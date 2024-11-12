Ray J Claims He Was the Target of a Shooting: ‘Just Tried to Kill Me’

Ray J is pissed. Hitting Instagram, Ray J revealed that someone attempted to kill him. But he did not reveal an identity. Simply stating, “N—as just tried to shoot me. Just tried to kill me, n—a. You want me to apologize, n—a. F— you.”

It’s been a wild time for Ray J lately. Earlier this month, he confirmed an encounter between him and Diddy’s sons. Earlier in the week, TMZ detailed an incident at a Halloween party where Diddy’s sons were about to fight Ray J.

The three Combs sons, Christian, Quincy, and Justin, were at Tara Electra’s Unruly Agency Halloween bash on Halloween, and it truly almost got unruly. The Combs clan saw Ray J outside the party, as he was with Amber Rose and his manager, David Weintraub. The trio surrounded Ray J, upset about his comments about Diddy.

As the altercation escalated, with Christian and Justin reportedly eager to fight, Chris Brown, who was nearby in his car, allegedly diffused the situation and ran over to break up the fight.

After Breezy, others stepped in to prevent the incident from escalating. TMZ sources reveal this is not the first altercation between Ray J and Diddy’s sons.

Ray J spoke on the incident with Wack 100, saying, “I tried to talk some sense into what happened. Luckily, the homie Chris was there.”

Ray J claims it was eight people in the Combs party when they approached him. You can hear it all below.