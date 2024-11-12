Reebok Launches ‘Sport is Everything’ Campaign, Celebrating Diverse Athletic Passions Worldwide

Reebok unveiled its latest campaign, Sport is Everything, a 60-second ad that unites athletes and artists from around the globe, embodying Reebok’s belief that sport transcends definitions and boundaries. The campaign, now airing on streaming and TV networks like Hulu, ESPN, NBC, and Paramount, reaffirms Reebok’s commitment to returning to its sporting roots in upcoming seasons.

“There are few other brands that have lived at the intersection of sports and culture like Reebok has throughout its history,” commented Reebok CEO, Todd Krinsky. “This anthem is an expression of our unique point of view on sport, of what it is, and what it can be.”

Featuring a lineup of ten Reebok ambassadors, including Puerto Rican musician Anuel AA, basketball star Angel Reese, boxer Shakur Stevenson, NFL’s Justin Fields, Panamanian goalkeeper Luis Mejia, and others, Sport is Everything transports viewers across continents, capturing the diverse ways people experience sport. Narrated and soundtracked by Reebok partner and rapper Tobe Nwigwe, the campaign conveys a motivational message that each person’s unique athletic journey is celebrated.

“What is sport?”, poses Tobe Nwigwe, teeing up the film. “It’s more than training at dawn and drills after dark. More than fast footwork and pushing through pain. It goes beyond the gym, through city streets and onto the stage. Sport is the breaks between the sweat and sessions in the studio. It’s the silence before the applause. Sport is knowing you got game, on and off the field.”

“I love the ‘Sport is Everything’ message because it’s something that resonates with all of us,” said WNBA All-Star and fashion icon Angel Reese. “Whether you’re a world-class athlete, gamer, chef, or musician, sport is about anything that excites you—it’s a community we can all share.”

“This is a special moment for Reebok,” concluded Krinsky. “Witnessing Reebok’s evolution firsthand over the past three decades – through the many ups and downs – it’s great to get back to a place where we can deliver a powerful message that inspires people around the world. We can’t wait to share what’s next.”

The campaign marks Reebok’s steady push back into the sports arena, building on its 2021 announcement to reclaim a strong sports presence. Naming legends Shaquille O’Neal and Allen Iverson to executive roles, the brand has since forged league partnerships and signed marquee athletes to reestablish itself within global sports culture.