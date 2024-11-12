Rising Artist Vayda Drops Music Video for “Misdemeanor” from New Project ‘VAYTRIX’

Fresh off her viral On The Radar freestyle that even caught Tyler, The Creator’s attention, Vayda has released the music video for her track “Misdemeanor,” featured on her latest project, VAYTRIX. This 15-track collection cements her status as “The South’s Newest Sound,” blending indie pop, R&B, and hip-hop with an Atlanta edge.

Entirely self-produced, VAYTRIX includes collaborations with artists like MAVI, Zelooperz, Amindi, and Na-Kel Smith, plus additional production from Popstar Benny, Johan Lennox, and Tony Shhnow. Known for her fast-paced, shimmering style, Vayda packs intense thought into two-minute tracks, balancing ethereal production and offbeat wordplay.

“This album is a reflection of breaking free from the system, of seeing beyond the surface and into the code of life,” Vayda says of her album. “I wanted each track to feel like a red pill moment — where your reality flips and you can’t go back. From the beats to the bars, it’s all about navigating illusions, fighting against control, and embracing your own power. It’s a soundtrack for those who are ready to wake up, to question everything, and move like Neo in their own story.”

Accompanying the release of the new video, Vayda speaks to The Source about her album, collaborations and more.

The SOURCE: “VATRIX” showcases a blend of indie pop, R&B, and hip-hop with Atlanta influences. Can you tell us how the city and its music culture have shaped your sound on this project?

VAYDA: Growing up in the city, I’ve always been surrounded by a mix of different sounds and stories. The city’s vibe—the rawness, the diversity, and the constant energy—all influenced me in some way. You can hear it in the beats and the lyrics; it’s like capturing the heartbeat of where I’m from. The city’s music culture has always pushed me to stay authentic and keep experimenting with my sound, blending different genres and styles that reflect its unique rhythm.

With “VATRIX” being almost entirely self-produced, what was your creative process like when putting together such a diverse and genre-blending body of work?



Creating “VATRIX” was like diving deep into my influences and testing the boundaries of my sound. I wanted each track to bring something different, reflecting all the sounds I’m passionate about. Producing it myself allowed me full control to weave different genres together naturally, making sure it still felt cohesive. I’d start with a feeling or concept and let that guide the beats and melodies, experimenting until it felt right. It was challenging but rewarding, allowing me to put my personal stamp on every detail.

You’ve collaborated with artists like MAVI, Zelooperz, Amindi, and Na-Kel Smith on this project. How did these collaborations come about, and what did each artist bring to the table?



Each collaboration was organic; I connected with these artists because we share similar energy and vision. MAVI brings a reflective depth that adds layers to any track he’s on, while Zelooperz has this wild, unpredictable style that keeps you on your toes. Amindi brings such a smooth, soulful vibe that complements my sound perfectly, and Na-Kel’s rawness and authenticity brought out a different side of me. Each of them brought their own flavor, pushing me to go harder and expand my own boundaries.



2024 has been a huge year for you, from opening for Veeze to being named a Pigeons & Planes Rising Artist to Watch. How have these experiences influenced your growth as an artist?



2024 has definitely been a turning point for me. Opening for Veeze was surreal and taught me a lot about performing for bigger crowds—it really made me step up my game. Being named a Rising Artist to Watch was a huge confidence boost, but it also reminded me of the responsibility I have to keep pushing myself creatively. These experiences have helped me refine my vision, stay grounded, and embrace the journey while connecting with a growing audience that resonates with my music.



“Hilary Duff” from your Fever project and tracks like “Hood Zendaya” and “Adele” have received great feedback. How do you feel your music has evolved since those releases, and how does “VATRIX” reflect that evolution?



Since releasing “Hilary Duff” and those other tracks, I feel like my sound has grown more complex and intentional. Back then, I was still discovering my voice and experimenting with different vibes. With “VATRIX,” I’ve honed in on what I want to say and how I want my music to make people feel. It’s a more polished, yet still genre-blending project that reflects everything I’ve learned and the artist I’m becoming. “VATRIX” shows that evolution and lets people see the range and growth in my music.