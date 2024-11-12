Another Mission Impossible movie is upon us. Paramount Pictures has officially unveiled the first teaser trailer for Mission: Impossible 8, revealing its official title, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. In addition to the title announcement, it has been confirmed that Angela Bassett will reprise her role from 2018’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

As you may expect, the studio has remained tight-lipped about the film’s plot, leaving fans in suspense. So far, the only glimpse into the story comes from a brief tagline: “Our lives are the sum of our choices.” Tom Cruise returns as the iconic Ethan Hunt in this highly anticipated installment.

Get this, alongside Cruise and Bassett, The Final Reckoning features a star-studded cast, including Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, and Frederick Schmidt.

The newest installment is directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who also produces alongside Cruise. Executive producers include David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, and Chris Brock.

Check out the teaser trailer below: