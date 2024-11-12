Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” Sets Record as Longest-Leading No. 1 Solo Hit on Billboard Hot 100

Shaboozey’s hit “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” remains at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for an impressive 17th week, solidifying its place as the longest-leading No. 1 solo track in the chart’s 66-year history. This achievement surpasses Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night,” which held the top spot for 16 weeks in 2023.

Now, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” ranks as the second-longest No. 1 in the chart’s archives, trailing only Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, which led for a record-breaking 19 weeks in 2019. This new milestone cements Shaboozey’s place in music history as one of the most enduring No. 1 artists of all time.

To date, five singles have held record-breaking positions on the Hot 100, with longer reigns becoming more common since the chart began incorporating Luminate data in 1991. “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” is the latest in this exclusive list, among 1,175 total No. 1 hits dating back to the chart’s inception on August 4, 1958.

