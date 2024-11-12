Actress Skai Jackson, best known for her roles on Disney Channel, has revealed that she’s expecting her first child with her boyfriend, just months after her high-profile arrest in August for a domestic dispute at Universal Citywalk. The 22-year-old actress has confirmed the news exclusively with PEOPLE, sharing her excitement about stepping into the world of motherhood.

“I’m thrilled to begin this new chapter in my life — embracing motherhood and diving into new acting projects. My heart is so full!” Jackson said in her statement to PEOPLE.

Jackson, who is keeping her boyfriend’s identity private, has shown resilience in the face of recent challenges. Despite the controversy surrounding her arrest earlier this year, she appears focused on her future and her career. Up next for the actress is her role in the upcoming feature film, The Man in the White Van, set to hit theaters on December 13. She recently promoted the film at Comic-Con, where she showed support for the thriller.

With her growing family and continued commitment to acting, Jackson is embracing both new life roles and new on-screen roles, proving that she’s ready for what lies ahead.