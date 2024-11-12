Donovan Mitchell scored a season-high 36 points, hitting seven three-pointers and adding eight rebounds and four steals, as the Cleveland Cavaliers topped the Chicago Bulls to improve to a 12-0 record. With this win, Cleveland tied for the fourth-best season start in NBA history, becoming the eighth team to open with 12 consecutive victories. Notably, five of the previous seven teams to achieve such a start reached the NBA Finals, with two ultimately winning the championship.
Darius Garland chipped in 17 points and five assists, sealing the game with a clutch layup with 23.6 seconds remaining. The Bulls led by nine points in the third quarter, but the Cavs surged with a 19-7 run to end the period ahead 95-92. In the final quarter, Chicago tied the score but never regained the lead. Cleveland is now 5-0 in clutch-time games this season.
Alongside Mitchell and Garland’s 53 combined points, the Cavs saw vital contributions across the roster, including a double-double from Evan Mobley with 15 points and 11 rebounds.