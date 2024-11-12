A good morning high-five to all of you! 😁✋ #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/I3XPT2VEdO — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) November 12, 2024

Donovan Mitchell scored a season-high 36 points, hitting seven three-pointers and adding eight rebounds and four steals, as the Cleveland Cavaliers topped the Chicago Bulls to improve to a 12-0 record. With this win, Cleveland tied for the fourth-best season start in NBA history, becoming the eighth team to open with 12 consecutive victories. Notably, five of the previous seven teams to achieve such a start reached the NBA Finals, with two ultimately winning the championship.

Spida spinning his web one game after another. 🕸️ #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/gvhxyWCeMs — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) November 12, 2024

Darius Garland chipped in 17 points and five assists, sealing the game with a clutch layup with 23.6 seconds remaining. The Bulls led by nine points in the third quarter, but the Cavs surged with a 19-7 run to end the period ahead 95-92. In the final quarter, Chicago tied the score but never regained the lead. Cleveland is now 5-0 in clutch-time games this season.

Alongside Mitchell and Garland’s 53 combined points, the Cavs saw vital contributions across the roster, including a double-double from Evan Mobley with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

