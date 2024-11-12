With the highly anticipated boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul scheduled for November 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Gametime, the leading app for last-minute tickets, has released updated ticket prices.

Currently, the lowest-priced tickets are available for $71, including taxes and fees, a significant decrease from $91 last week and $132 a month ago. When the fight was first announced, tickets were priced at $420. For those seeking a closer view, ringside seats are available for $1,475, down from $2,094 last week and a staggering $40,000 earlier this year.

The ticket price reductions come as anticipation builds for the event, which promises to be a major spectacle. Fans still have a chance to secure tickets for what is sure to be one of the year’s most talked-about fights.

Advertisement

Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) today announced the three bout preliminary card of the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson and Serrano vs. Taylor 2 mega-event on Friday, November 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Headlining the preliminary card will be MVP’s super middleweight powerhouse and the WBO’s #1 contender Shadasia “The Sweet Terminator” Green (14-1, 11 KOs) vs. the WBO’s #2 contender Melinda “The Whip” Watpool (7-0, 2 KO) in a 10 round women’s championship fight contested at 168 lbs for the vacant WBO super middleweight world title. Joining Green and Watpool on the preliminary card, top-ranked IBF and WBA contender Lucas “Prince” Bahdi (17-0, 15 KOs) will take on Orlando, Florida’s Corey “2Smoove” Marksman (10-0-1, 7 KOs) in a 10 round lightweight battle of two of boxing’s undefeated contenders as each puts their undefeated record on the line early in their career. Also on the preliminary card will be an 8 round featherweight fight between two standout prospects, Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington Jr. (13-0, 8 KOs) and Australian action fighter Dana “Deadly” Coolwell (13-2, 8 KOs). Paul vs. Tyson and Taylor vs. Serrano 2 will air live globally on Netflix on Friday, November 15 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT and is anticipated to be the biggest boxing event in modern history, and fans can purchase tickets now at seatgeek.com.

Making her second world title fight appearance in the headlining bout of the Paul vs. Tyson preliminary card will be MVP’s super middleweight powerhouse Shadasia “The Sweet Terminator” Green (14-1, 11 KOs). Green, the former standout college basketball star and Team USA boxing silver medalist, joined MVP in January 2023 after a trailblazing start to her professional career. Shortly after, Green defeated the former unified world champion Elin Cederroos with a vicious sixth-round TKO, marking the first and only time Cederroos was ever stopped in her career. Green’s bout against Olivia Curry in August 2023 led to a resounding unanimous decision victory as part of the Paul-Diaz undercard. Green rose to #1 ranking in the WBC, WBO, WBA, and IBF ahead of her women’s championship fight against former undisputed and now-WBC super middleweight champion Franchon-Crews Dezurn for the WBC world and WBA Interim titles. The bout resulted in a disappointing decision loss for Green, who returned to the ring in July 2024 to prove her status as a title contender, earning a unanimous decision win over Canada’s Natasha Spence. Following her win, the Patterson, NJ native Green is once again the WBO’s #1 contender at super middleweight.

Facing Green for the WBO super middleweight title will be Canada’s Melinda ‘The Whip’ Watpool (7-0, 2 KO). Ranked the WBO’s #2 super middleweight contender and WBA’s #1 middleweight contender, Watpool most recently had a decisive win over Natasha Spence to claim the WBA International Middleweight Championship in September 2024, and now will step up to face Green for the WBO super middleweight title. Watpool, the former five-time Canadian amateur champion from Pefferlaw, Ontario, has taken the professional ranks by storm since she turned professional in late 2022, racking up seven consecutive wins and now positioning herself for her WBO world title challenge against Shadasia Green.

Canadian boxer Lucas “Prince” Bahdi (17-0, 15 KOs) comes to the ring by way of Niagara Falls, Ontario. The 30-year-old top contender has gone undefeated since making his professional debut in mid-2019, winning his first 11 fights by knockout. Bahdi had unanimous decision wins against Diego Fabian Eligio and Diego Andrade Chavez in 2022 before resuming his knockout streak. In May 2023, Bahdi defeated Jesus Amparan to claim the IBF North American Lightweight title. Bahdi is a top-ranked lightweight by both the IBF and WBA and most recently, proved himself among the best title contenders in the lightweight division when he scored a knockout of the year contender win over H2O Sylve on the main card of Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry in July 2024.

Orlando, Florida’s Corey “2Smoove” Marksman (10-0-1, 7 KOs) will take the ring against Bahdi in a 10-round lightweight bout. The talented 24-year-old prospect made a name for himself in his first major PPV appearance on the Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry main card in July 2024, in a rematch against Tony Aguilar. The pair’s first meeting resulted in a well-fought split decision draw, contested during MVP’s Most Valuable Prospects 5 in February 2024. In the rematch, Marksman impressed with grit, power, and endurance, taking home a majority decision win. He now enters the most difficult test yet of his young career, aiming to prove himself against one of the best lightweight contenders of the world in Bahdi.

The preliminary card will also feature a bout between two top-ranked featherweight talents, the undefeated Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington Jr. (13-0, 8 KOs) vs. Australia’s Dana Coolwell (13-2, 8 KOs). The 27-year-old standout prospect Carrington comes to the ring from Brownsville, NY, home of Mike Tyson. Carrington is a three-year pro who has emerged as the featherweight division’s fastest-rising contender, currently ranked No. 2 by the WBC and WBO. He entered the professional ranks following a storied amateur career that included a 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials gold medal. He began his 2024 campaign with February’s highlight-reel knockout of Bernard Torres, which was featured on SportsCenter’s Top 10. Four months later, he dominated Brayan De Gracia en route to an eighth-round stoppage. Carrington now comes into this high-profile fight coming off the stiffest test of his young career, his September 27 majority decision win over Sulaiman Segawa.

Dana “Deadly” Coolwell (13-2, 8 KOs) is a 25-year-old Australian Indigenous boxer, known for his resilience and remarkable journey from adversity to success. A proud Aboriginal man from the Mununjali tribe in Queensland, Coolwell overcame an early life marked by hardship, struggling with direction and purpose amidst family struggles. He discovered boxing at age 14 at Hinterland Boxing Club, where he met Steve Pitt, his coach, mentor, and father figure. Using his natural speed, athleticism, and hard work, Coolwell progressed throughout Australia’s boxing ranks under Pitt’s guidance, most recently securing the IBO Intercontinental featherweight title in a unanimous decision win over Fernando Tagpuno Jr. The talented young prospect is undefeated at featherweight and aims to become the next Indigenous Australian world champion and Australia’s next great boxing story, following names like Anothy Mundine, Daniel Geale, and Lionel Rose.

“From start to finish, Paul vs. Tyson will deliver an exciting night of boxing to fans at AT&T Stadium and across the globe on Friday, November 15, beginning with an action-packed preliminary card,” said Nakisa Bidarian, co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions. “Less than a year after her first title shot, MVP’s own Shadasia Green has fought her way back and is ready to claim the WBO world championship, but first she has to get through Melinda Watpool, who has her eyes on the prize. We are proud to continue our commitment to showcasing women’s boxing by featuring another title bout on this incredible card. Corey Marksman first caught our eye on Most Valuable Prospects, and after his standout performance on Paul vs. Perry, we’re thrilled to have him return to face Lucas Bahdi, who delivered a knockout-of-the-year contender on the same card. With the thrilling addition of Shu Shu Carrington and Dana Coolwell, a proud Aboriginal fighter from the Mununjali tribe, this card truly embodies the diversity and world-class talent that defines MVP.”

The Paul vs. Tyson main event will feature the 8-round heavyweight battle between international superstar Jake “El Gallo” Paul (10-1, 7 KOs) vs. The Baddest Man on the Planet Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs). In the co-main event, undisputed super lightweight champion Katie Taylor (23-1, 6 KOs) will put all her super lightweight belts on the line against boxing trailblazer and unified featherweight champion Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano (47-2-1, 31 KOs) in a 10 round women’s championship fight, the most anticipated women’s boxing rematch in history. Also on the main card will be the 12-round men’s championship fight for the WBC welterweight title between reigning champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios (29-2, 18 KOs) vs. Abel Ramos (28-6-2, 22 KOs) and a 6-round super middleweight fight between India’s number one boxer and MVP’s first international signee Neeraj Goyat (18-4-2, 8 KOs) vs. Brazil’s multi-talented superstar Whindersson Nunes (2-2-1, 1 KO combined boxing record).