For the past week, the talk of New York has been that the Mets have been “super aggressive” in their attempt to land former New York Yankee and MLB’s top free agent Juan Soto in a Mets uniform by Opening Day 2025. It has been confirmed that Mets owner Steve Cohen has offered up almost $200 million to free agents and contract finalizations, creating the conditions to give Soto and his agent Scott Boras what he wants in order to bring him to Citi Field.

The question is how far will Cohen and Stearns go to get Soto? Rumor is that NL MVP finalist Francisco Lindor flew to Los Angeles on Sunday, just a few days after it was reported that Cohen, Soto and Boras are scheduled to have a meeting in L.A. about the 2025 season and beyond with the Mets.

Lindor said that he wishes “nothing but the best” for the Yankees slugger and added, “I hope he makes the best decision for himself and his family.”

Lindor maybe the key in Soto’s final decision, being that he is being courted by several other organizations including the Dodgers, Red Sox, Blue Jays and Giants while even the Bombers have stated they’d love to have #22 baxck again next season.

It has been estimated that Soto’s final contract could range from $600-700 million over the next 12 to 14 years.