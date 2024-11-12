T-Pain Honored in Hometown with ‘T-Pain Lane’ Street Dedication and Key to the City

GRAMMY® Award-winning artist and Tallahassee native T-Pain was honored over the weekend in his hometown, including a street dedication, a key to the city, and a sold-out concert at Cascades Park.

The festivities began with the renaming of a portion of Pasco Street to “T-Pain Lane,” paying tribute to the artist whose name proudly reflects his roots in Tallahassee. Surrounded by family and friends, T-Pain, whose “T” stands for Tallahassee, received the city’s highest honors. Mayor John Dailey presented him with a golden key to the city, recognizing his contributions to music and culture.

“He has had a tremendous impact on Tallahassee,” Dailey said. “He’s had a tremendous impact on the kids of Tallahassee, and he’s a great role model and a great example. I’m just proud to celebrate with him today.”

The celebrations culminated in a sold-out concert at The Adderley Amphitheater, hosted by Visit Tallahassee, which sold out within a week. “Everything that went on today was just a dream come true,” T-Pain shared with fans from the stage, marking the occasion as a heartfelt return home to the city that raised him.

T-Pain will also headline the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and iHeartRadio Jingle BAlls in Los Angeles, Miami, and Atlanta.