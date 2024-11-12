With the release of TMZ‘s ‘The Downfall Of Diddy: Inside The Freak Offs’, a woman who has identified herself has a guest at one of Diddy’s infamous “freak offs”, claims that there were minors present these supposedly adult-only parties.

Tanea Wallace, an aspiring singer-songwriter, alleges that she was flown from Los Angeles to Miami by a Saudi Prince in order to attend one of Diddy’s freak offs. Wallace can be seen on the most recent TMZ episode of the Diddy saga speaking in detail about people having sexual relations in groups who were visibly high on drugs and alcohol.

See Wallace’s full interview on TMZ’s The Downfall Of Diddy: Inside The Freak Offs’ HERE

Wallace says that these sorts of adult activities were going on all night until the early hours of the next morning.

The most shocking subject in her claims was seeing “little people” dressed like Harajuku Barbies, but says that they were almost hidden by a wall of adults.

It is unclear as to whether or not Wallace will be testifying in the trial or if her claims will prompt new charges for the disgraced Bad Boy, but these allegations certainly give the federal authorities more leverage in their sex trafficking case.

Diddy’s federal trial is scheduled for May 2025. TheSource.com will provide more details about the trial as they develop.