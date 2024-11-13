Clipse Coffee? Pusha T Names New Coffee Blend After “Grindin'”

Hip-hop always finds a way to expand. This time, Pusha T is taking the genre to a new lane, launching his own brand of coffee named after the Clipse classic “Grindin’.”

According to Hypebeast, “Grindin'” is a premium, high-caffeine black coffee blend that will be served at Café Tropical. Why that spot? The original owners were involved in cocaine smuggling in the 1970s, so it’s very on-brand.

“Grindin'” will also have exclusive merchandise in collaboration with Carhartt at the cafe.

