Damian Lillard, adidas, and Kohl’s Treat Milwaukee Youth to VIP Bucks Gameday Experience

On Sunday, November 10, 20 young members from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee (BGCGM) enjoyed an unforgettable Milwaukee Bucks game experience, courtesy of Damian Lillard, adidas, and Kohl’s. The youth were given suite tickets, a dinner, and exclusive gift bags filled with adidas Lillard Dame Certified shoes, adidas apparel, and Kohl’s gift cards.

The Milwaukee Academy of Science boys’ basketball team, an Adidas Basketball partner school, also joined the celebration, receiving the new Dame 9 sneakers. Damian Lillard, known for his “Always Dame Time” mentality, created an inspiring atmosphere both on and off the court for the youth attending.

This marks the second year of the partnership between Lillard, Adidas, and Kohl’s to support BGCGM youth. Last year, Lillard surprised 25 BGCGM members with a media day and a special shopping spree hosted by Adidas and Kohl’s in downtown Milwaukee. The ongoing collaboration highlights Lillard and his partners’ commitment to empowering Milwaukee’s youth through sports and memorable experiences.

