DDG got candid for his fans, revealing in a stream he has not moved on from Halle Bailey. “No, I’m not dating,” DDG said to his fans. “I haven’t moved on.”

He also revealed that he wants more kids but not with multiple people. He wants to have them within the next 2-3 years to avoid the new baby being too far apart in age from Halo, risking the chance they don’t have a tight bond. “I feel like that defeats the entire purpose of having another kid.”

Speaking on it he said, “I don’t want to have kids with multiple people. I feel like that’s just too much.”

