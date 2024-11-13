This past weekend, DIddy’s lawyers filed for a new bail hearing in hopes that the third time will indeed be the charm.

Even though the Bad Boy music and fashion mogul remains behind bars at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, his legal team is keeping the faith as they return to the courtroom with a similar bail packages that were previously presented to the court, which includes a $50 million bond and constant surveillance to avoid any sort of issues or violations.

The point of contention is that DIddy’s lawyers intend to point out other cases with similar circumstances in which the accused was still allowed to be free until their trial. One of the examples includes a sex trafficking case involving a CEO and who had someone intimidating witnesses with the alleged victims being younger men. The bail package was sent forward and that included a $10 million bond for the CEO and $500K for his alleged accomplice, which is substantially lower and Diddy’s legal team will be arguing those points.

According to court reporter Meghann Cuniff, the new bail hearing will be on Friday, November 22 at 2 p.m in Manhattan. Prosecutors have until Friday, November 15 to dispute the hearing.

Diddy faces life behind bars if he is found guilty of these insurmountable federal charges.

TheSource.com will bring you the latest news regarding DIddy’s hearing next week as more details develop.