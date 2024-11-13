‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Production Confirmed for January 2025

Production on season three of HBO’s Euphoria is set for takeoff. At the HBO/MAX press event, Casey Bloys, head of the TV giant, revealed the show is still on track for January 2025 production.

“We are shooting ‘Euphoria,’” Bloys said, according to Variety.” I think we have a start date, mid to late January. Nothing’s changed. Somebody said something online, and then this whole thing started. We are shooting the season. I have read the scripts. We’re happy. We’re moving ahead. All of the actors. Is the show.”

He added, “I know the show gets a lot of attention now because, you know, it has created some genuine movie stars, and they have various projects that are working on, but we are shooting this season, so nothing has changed. It’s eight episodes.”

The project reference is news of a busy schedule for Zendaya, who is set for another edition of Spider-Man and starring in a Christopher Nolan film. Additionally, co-star Jacob Elordi has plans set for shooting in the U.K.