FERG is sticking by Diddy. Speaking with The Breakfast Club, FERG showed love to Diddy and his family after Charlamagne Tha God asked about the status of their friendship.

“Diddy is my family and I love his family,” FERG said. “I don’t know all of what’s going on with this case and everything like that and it’s a bunch of hearsay. 1000 bottles of baby oil? What’s that have to do anything with him being a bad man? He’s just a rich man with bunch of baby oil.”

The interview was in support of FERG’s highly anticipated album, DAROLD, via RCA Records. Marking his first full project since 2020’s Floor Seats II, DAROLD presents an intimate look into FERG’s life journey, honoring the family members who shaped him, including his mother, father, and grandmother. Named after his birth name, DAROLD explores his past, present, and future, weaving stories of triumph and hardship that define him.

The album’s artwork, a self-portrait painted by FERG, adds a personal touch to the project. DAROLD features collaborations with Future and Mike WiLL Made-It on “Allure,” Coco Jones on “French Tips,” and appearances from icons like Mary J. Blige, Dapper Dan, and Harlem’s own Alumni Ensemble. Through tracks like “Thought I Was Dead,” DAROLD solidifies FERG’s evolution, offering fans an authentic look at his influences and aspirations.