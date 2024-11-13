Former Diddy Escorts Lining Up to Cooperate

Bad Boy Entertainment mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs is currently being held without bond on serious human trafficking charges in New York. Federal investigators are delving into allegations surrounding the notorious “Freak Off” parties Diddy allegedly hosted, and they are now interviewing former male escorts who attended these events, some of whom are coming forward to share their stories with authorities.

The investigation seeks to uncover details about the nature of these gatherings and the involvement of those present. According to a federal law enforcement source, many former escorts in their 40s have recalled intricate details about what went on during these parties. They describe being given performance-enhancing drugs like Viagra and Cialis before the events and claim there were explicit expectations about their roles. “They were expected to perform and were told if they didn’t perform, they’d be thrown out of the party and not paid,” the source said.

Federal authorities are also looking into whether any participants at these parties were underage or if anyone was coerced into performing acts against their will. As the investigation unfolds, more people familiar with the events are coming forward, shedding light on the controversial gatherings that have recently put the hip-hop icon at the center of legal scrutiny.

Advertisement

This latest development follows other allegations and lawsuits involving Combs. Numerous witnesses now offer similar accounts of experiences that allegedly took place at the events.