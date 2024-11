Gunna has officially released the music video for his single “Him All Along,” bringing fans an immersive visual experience that complements the track’s boastful lyrics. In the video, Gunna takes on scenes different from the ones we are used to seeing the rapper. Gunna hits the barns with horses and the golf courses with the baddies but still makes it back to Atlanta for the community. All the while he keeps a baddie with him. Catch him pull out the Porsche in the video below.