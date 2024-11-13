Last week, actress Halle Bailey voiced her frustrations online regarding co-parenting challenges with YouTube rapper DDG, who is also the father of her son. Despite the public tension, DDG recently shared with his YouTube viewers that he hopes to expand their family in the near future.

DDG expressed his desire to have another child within the next three to four years, emphasizing that he wants his children close in age. He also made it clear that he does not want children with multiple partners, implying that he sees a future with Halle despite recent differences.

As the couple navigates their co-parenting journey, fans remain curious about what lies ahead for the pair and their family plans.

