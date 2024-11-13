Images have surfaced on social media that show that the mural. of the late Dayvon “King Von” Bennett has been removed from the walls of O’ Block in his hometown of Southside Chicago.

The picture below shows the detailed image of the “Crazy Story” rapper sitting backwards in a chair wearing an MLB fitted cap and his iced out O’ Block chain being painted over, leaving a blank, grey wall. With the wall being buffed in broad daylight, there obviously was no objection to its removal.

The question is, why was the mural removed and who called for its removal? Also, was the removal of the image of one of Chicago’s most celebrated as well as criticized rappers related to any current legal proceedings, including the arrest of Lil Durk?

There is much speculation around the reason for the removal of the mural, but the fact is that King Von’s legacy will live on regardless of the existence of any drawing or recording ever created.