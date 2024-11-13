Art/Design feature featured Health COVID-19 Hip Hop Art and Design | Urban Arts Hip Hop Culture | Hip Hop Arts and Lifestyle Hip hop news News Exclusives

Has The King Von Mural Been Removed From O’ Block?

November 13, 2024
Sha Be Allah
0 5

Images have surfaced on social media that show that the mural. of the late Dayvon “King Von” Bennett has been removed from the walls of O’ Block in his hometown of Southside Chicago.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

The picture below shows the detailed image of the “Crazy Story” rapper sitting backwards in a chair wearing an MLB fitted cap and his iced out O’ Block chain being painted over, leaving a blank, grey wall. With the wall being buffed in broad daylight, there obviously was no objection to its removal.

Screenshot

The question is, why was the mural removed and who called for its removal? Also, was the removal of the image of one of Chicago’s most celebrated as well as criticized rappers related to any current legal proceedings, including the arrest of Lil Durk?

Advertisement

There is much speculation around the reason for the removal of the mural, but the fact is that King Von’s legacy will live on regardless of the existence of any drawing or recording ever created.