Is Drake back on the road again? The OVO superstar hints at international dates by showing an Instagram throwback image of Australia. “It’s been like 7 years,” Drake wrote with several eyeball emoji.

In related news, Drake is back with a new music video. The Boy dons all OVO clothing and is surrounded by his Woes in the video for “No Face.” You can see the whole unit at a mall, riding through the space in Escalades and with the OVO flags in tow. You can see the whole video.