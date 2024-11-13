Jeremih Drops Cinematic Video for “Sick” Featuring R&B Innovator 4Batz

Jeremih has officially unveiled the music video for his latest single, “Sick,” featuring rising R&B artist 4Batz. The emotional visual dives into both artists’ intense longing for former lovers, capturing their reflections on relationships marked by passion, complexity, and, at times, toxicity.

In this mid-tempo track, Jeremih and 4Batz deliver heartfelt lyrics that reveal how much they miss their exes, likening the feeling to an illness. The video, directed by CreatedbyBlu (known for work with Benny The Butcher and Blxst), follows each singer as they replay bittersweet memories of lost love, using a mix of moody, colorful scenes to convey their inner turmoil.

Jeremih, a key influence in the evolution of contemporary R&B, sees “Sick” as a tribute to fans who’ve been waiting for his solo return since Late Nights: The Album. 4Batz, fresh off his collaboration with Lil Baby on “roll da dice,” calls “Sick” a true R&B record, describing Jeremih as one of the genre’s greats. “Sick” marks the second single from Jeremih’s upcoming project, set to release in early 2025.

Advertisement