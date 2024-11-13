GRAMMY-winning Haitian DJ/producer Michaël Brun joins forces with EGOT-winning, critically acclaimed, multiplatinum musician John Legend and leading Haitian artist Rutshelle Guillaume for their spirited new single “Safe.”

The release of “Safe” is a representation of unity in the face of ignorance and hate. With Brun and Guillaume’s Haitian backgrounds, and Legend previously vocalising his support for the Haitian immigrant population in his hometown of Springfield, Ohio, the release of “Safe” is to encourage the building of communities and coming together.

On “Safe,” Michaël Brun combines John Legend’s soulful tone with the konpa music style from his native Haiti, making for a heartwarming, culture merging experience. Rutshelle Guillaume’s guest appearance on the track elevates this heritage-fusing link-up as she delivers a stunning vocal performance, singing in Haitian Creole.

Speaking on the track and its importance Michaël says, “John has been one of my all-time favourite singers and voices since I started making music. It is truly an honour for me to be able to introduce him to the world of konpa through our song “Safe”. The collaboration process felt natural from the start, and the moment he spoke out against misinformation surrounding Haitian immigrants in Springfield, it cemented that this song had a larger purpose. Pairing him with Rutshelle, one of Haiti’s biggest global stars, also felt like the perfect fit. “Safe” and our conversation in Springfield represents cross-cultural connection in its most authentic form, and I’m proud to be able to create bridges with our voices.”

To coincide with the song’s release, both John and Michaël travelled to Springfield to connect with the local community and filmed an hour-long conversation at a local Haitian restaurant, discussing Haitian history, bridging cultural gaps and the dangers of misinformation in the modern age.