Christopher Nolan knows how to line up the stars and his next film just added Lupita Nyong’o for the highly anticipated but secretive project from the Dark Knight director.

As you can imagine, the project, which has been generating considerable buzz, continues to expand its star-studded lineup, now featuring Nyong’o alongside previously announced cast members Tom Holland, Matt Damon, Zendaya, and Anne Hathaway. Sheesh, talk about A-list.

Get this, The Hollywood Reporter first revealed that details about the film are shrouded in mystery.

There is no official plot or logline available at this time, and while various rumors have circulated—such as the film being a period vampire thriller or a helicopter action movie—insiders caution that none of these ideas have been confirmed. As THR reports, “Nothing has come close to nailing Nolan’s real idea.”

Good, let’s keep it that way for as long they can. Mystery is better these days in our opinion.

When it comes to behind the camera, as expected the film is being produced by Nolan and his longtime collaborator and wife, Emma Thomas, under their Syncopy banner, is currently slated for a release on July 17, 2026. Production is expected to begin sometime in the first half of next year, though specifics have yet to be confirmed.

Whelp, let’s see what happens next.