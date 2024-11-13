Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Season 3 Trailer Drops Ahead of Dec. 22 Premiere

Marvel Animation has released the trailer for Season 3 of its acclaimed animated series, What If…?, which begins streaming on Disney+ on December 22. Fans can expect a fresh episode daily for eight consecutive days, diving deeper into the multiverse with thrilling alternate versions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In its third season, What If…? continues to explore familiar characters making unexpected choices, dramatically reshaping their worlds. The Watcher, voiced by Jeffrey Wright, returns to guide viewers through these mind-bending tales that blend new genres, larger spectacles, and a lineup of fan-favorite heroes. Characters such as Captain America/Sam Wilson, The Winter Soldier, Hulk, Captain Peggy Carter, Agatha Harkness, Shang-Chi, and Storm the Goddess of Thunder, among others, will star in this season’s lineup.

Episodes are helmed by directors Bryan Andrews and Stephan Franck, with writing by Matthew Chauncey, Ryan Little, and A.C. Bradley. Executive producers include Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, and Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, with Matthew Chauncey as co-executive producer. Fans can mark their calendars for this multiverse-spanning adventure, showcasing familiar characters in groundbreaking new stories.

