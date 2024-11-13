Luck is definitely on Nelly’s side. The Country Grammar rapper from St. Louis will not face charges following his arrest earlier this year, according to a statement from his attorney. The surprising decision comes after a “fair and impartial review of the evidence,” as stated by St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “We don’t believe the facts in this case warrant the issuing of charges,” Bell said in a statement shared with the Associated Press on Tuesday (Nov. 12).

ICYMI, back in August, the rapper, whose legal name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., was arrested in his hometown of St. Louis. He was initially booked for possession of four ecstasy pills and for driving without insurance due to an outstanding traffic citation. However, his attorney, Scott Rosenblum, argued that the arrest was the result of an unjustified targeting. Hmm … Profiling or nah?

Now get this, Rosenblum explained that the arrest took place at a St. Louis-area casino where Nelly had been enjoying his time. According to the lawyer, the officer who initiated the arrest had no legitimate reason to conduct a background check. “After winning several jackpots, at a venue where Mr. Haynes frequently visits and entertains at its amphitheater, instead of just supervising the transfer of Mr. Haynes’ winnings, this officer felt compelled to needlessly run a check for warrants,” Rosenblum said.

What’s more, the lawyer further elaborated that the officer had informed Nelly that a background check was required when a player wins over a certain amount. However, Nelly knew this claim was false, having previously won similar or larger amounts without incident or any background checks. The check ultimately revealed a summons related to a 2018 traffic stop.

Here’s the part that probably won the day for Nelly. Rosenblum also asserted that Nelly’s search, which led to the discovery of the ecstasy pills, was conducted “without probable cause,” calling into question the legality of the arrest.

Basically, with the legal matter nearly resolved, Nelly can now focus on his personal life, including his relationship with wife Ashanti and their newborn son, Kareem Kenkaide Haynes. Ashanti recently spoke about the joy of having Nelly in her life, describing him as her “soulmate, my person, my best friend, my protector.” She added, “It’s an amazing feeling. The universe doesn’t make mistakes.”