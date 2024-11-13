Pharrell Williams has entered the beef chat, kinda. The Piece by Piece lego producer apparently shown no signs of being rattled by Drake’s recent reference to him and his jewelry in the track “MELTDOWN” from Travis Scott’s UTOPIA. Gotta play that one.

The bar in question appears to be a pointed jab, possibly connected to the ongoing tensions with Pharrell’s longtime collaborator Pusha T. Drake’s verse includes the provocative lines: “Man, f* all that spinnin’ the narrative s* / I melt down the chains that I bought from yo’ boss / Give a f* about all of that heritage s*.” A ha. Makes sense now.

However, when asked about the diss during a recent interview, Pharrell’s response was notably calm. “It didn’t [strike me],” he said with a shrug. When the interviewer pressed further, he simply reiterated, “No.” His unbothered reaction highlighted his lack of concern regarding the lyric and any implied tension.

Advertisement

A non response is usually a response. FTR.

Pharrell was also asked about Drake’s purchase of over a million dollars’ worth of his jewelry, including chains and pendants with N.E.R.D. and BBC logos, which had been part of his 2022 sale through JOOPITER. These pieces later appeared in Drake’s “Jumbotron S**t Poppin” music video in January 2023. Despite Drake’s lyrics seemingly referencing melting down these pieces, Pharrell remained unfazed, offering a broader perspective on the situation. “I think beyond all of the on-goings,” Pharrell explained, “At the heart of it, he’s a fan of music. He’s a fan of the history of what it is, and I happen to be a part of that, and those artifacts are a part of it.”

That’s a respectful neutral tone. Gotta love it.

In Pharrell’s view, the situation was less about the personal drama and more about the legacy of the music and the cultural history represented by the jewelry. His response underscored his focus on the bigger picture, choosing not to engage in the back-and-forth or let the drama distract him.

Yes, legacy matters. More people in the industry should understand that and FTR we believe Drizzy does.

That said, despite the tension implied by Drake’s lyrics, Pharrell’s composed reaction makes it clear that he’s not losing sleep over the situation. Instead, he remains centered on his work and the influence he’s had on music history.

Well, there you have it. Music referenced melting down some gold and Pharrell didn’t have a meltdown over the music. Boom